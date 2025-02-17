OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Short Interest Up 16.2% in January

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,800 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in OptiNose by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 155,329 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 8,287,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 740,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,541,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 518,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,359,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 113,015 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. 23,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,458. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $60.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPTN. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OptiNose from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OptiNose from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

