Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires 49,673 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,673 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned 0.59% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $28,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, FMB Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

