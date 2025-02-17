Opus Capital Group LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,968 shares during the quarter. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF makes up 1.0% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned 3.08% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,651,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,042,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $267.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

