Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 253 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,186,000 after acquiring an additional 518,083 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,599,000 after acquiring an additional 548,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 6,623,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,483,000 after acquiring an additional 59,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

