Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 479 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Creative Planning raised its stake in PPL by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PPL by 4.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in PPL by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 76,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 91.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $314,680.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,434 shares in the company, valued at $427,107.90. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 6,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $213,510.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at $360,513.60. This represents a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,794 shares of company stock worth $661,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE PPL opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.97%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.