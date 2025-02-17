Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 523 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $193.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.11 and its 200 day moving average is $191.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.98, for a total transaction of $255,827.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,200,741.86. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,549. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

