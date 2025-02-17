Opus Capital Group LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Opus Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,666,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494,209 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,898,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,274,000 after buying an additional 159,043 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after buying an additional 1,738,457 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,591,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,951,000 after buying an additional 1,330,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,128,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,702,000 after buying an additional 1,112,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.39 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.