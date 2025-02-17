Opus Capital Group LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Opus Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,666,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494,209 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,898,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,274,000 after buying an additional 159,043 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after buying an additional 1,738,457 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,591,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,951,000 after buying an additional 1,330,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,128,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,702,000 after buying an additional 1,112,804 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.39 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
