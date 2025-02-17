Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Owens Corning worth $87,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 113.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,818,000 after purchasing an additional 424,786 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,286,000 after purchasing an additional 261,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $43,559,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 824,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,455,000 after purchasing an additional 197,667 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC opened at $179.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.67 and its 200-day moving average is $178.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.91.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,990.54. This represents a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

