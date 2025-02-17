Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $17,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWOB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3816 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

