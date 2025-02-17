Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Purchases 127,266 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 4.1% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $39,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,285,000 after acquiring an additional 481,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,769,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,442,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,274,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,296,000 after acquiring an additional 118,303 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $107.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

