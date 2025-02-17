Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Position Raised by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,988 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $30,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $119.16 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $271.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,644 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,469.88. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,339,480 shares of company stock worth $578,221,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

