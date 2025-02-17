Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Update

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PKE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.05. 36,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,378. The company has a market cap of $279.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.43. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Park Aerospace by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 579,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 207,478 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Park Aerospace by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,524,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,447 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Park Aerospace by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 164,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 68,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Park Aerospace by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Park Aerospace by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 244,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 41,477 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

