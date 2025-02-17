Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Cuts Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,506 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of INDA opened at $49.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.79. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

