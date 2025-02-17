Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $143.95 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,474,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 4.0% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.69% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $143,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 894,345 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.26 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

