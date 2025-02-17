Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,057 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 809.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,675,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,716 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,072 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 4,149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 776,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 758,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Brookfield by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,949,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,614,000 after acquiring an additional 750,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $60.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 129.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.