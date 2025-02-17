Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,372 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,790,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $46.44 on Monday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

