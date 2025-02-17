Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Lowers Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $133.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $133.92.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 14.81%. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. UBS Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

