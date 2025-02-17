Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Makes New $11.57 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 132,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.15 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

