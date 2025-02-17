Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 5,231 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

NOW stock opened at $985.67 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,070.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $972.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,600. This trade represents a 16.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,082 shares of company stock worth $23,401,482. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.