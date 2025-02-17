Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

