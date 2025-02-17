Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys 161 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,522 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TJX opened at $124.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.