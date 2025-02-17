PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 293,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,016,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 211.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP opened at $143.39 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

