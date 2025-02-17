PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 293,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,016,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $143.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.13.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

