Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Invests $554,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

