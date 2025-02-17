Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $560.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $549.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.62. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.60 and a 52-week high of $561.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

