Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Purchases Shares of 319,871 First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 319,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.73. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

