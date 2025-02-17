Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

