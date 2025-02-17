Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.70 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

