Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $266.29 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $184.84 and a twelve month high of $270.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.72.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

