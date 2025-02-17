Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 210,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

HDV opened at $116.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

