Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,479,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,050,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,075,000 after purchasing an additional 127,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 122,308 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1,169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 99,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 91,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.61 on Monday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

