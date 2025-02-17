Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.36 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

