Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 374 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,551,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Elevance Health by 10.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 85,533.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,972,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1,711.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,858,000 after acquiring an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $389.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

