Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 4,105 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $189.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

