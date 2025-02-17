Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 300.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,978 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Arista Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSE ANET opened at $106.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on ANET
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $7,107,506.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,289.82. This represents a 50.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $9,248,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,155.36. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,787,297. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.