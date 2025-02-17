Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 300.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,978 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Arista Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $106.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 target price (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.59.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $7,107,506.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,289.82. This represents a 50.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $9,248,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,155.36. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,787,297. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

