Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 211 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $874,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,976. This represents a 95.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,422 shares of company stock worth $11,424,351 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.