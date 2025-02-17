Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Creative Planning grew its position in ResMed by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in ResMed by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in ResMed by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,428.62. This trade represents a 22.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,180. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $232.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.68. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.56 and a 1 year high of $263.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

