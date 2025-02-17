Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,423,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,080 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.12% of Fastenal worth $461,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 84.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 121.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST opened at $74.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 85.57%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.