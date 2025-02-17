Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.50 Billion Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,908,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266,153 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.91% of Welltower worth $1,500,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $150.03 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $151.96. The company has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.94.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 176.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

