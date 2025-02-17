Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.54.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG opened at $85.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $91.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

