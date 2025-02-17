Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 132,301 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Moody’s worth $352,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Creative Planning increased its stake in Moody’s by 14.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $522.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.94 and its 200-day moving average is $478.79. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $360.05 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 57.97%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $468.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total transaction of $133,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at $29,390,984.84. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 843 shares of company stock worth $405,455. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.