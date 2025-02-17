Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned 3.96% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $785,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5,270.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 228,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 224,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GTIP opened at $49.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

