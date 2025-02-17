Principal Securities Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $202.75 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

