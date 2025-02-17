Principal Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,503 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,735 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AIQ opened at $42.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -249.47 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

