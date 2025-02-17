Principal Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 1,568.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,058 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned 1.53% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 81.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 309,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,630,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NJAN opened at $49.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $275.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

