Promising Dividend Stocks To Consider – February 14th

Merck & Co., Inc., Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Coca-Cola, Exxon Mobil, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Johnson & Johnson, and AT&T are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. These dividends are typically paid out quarterly and can provide investors with a steady stream of passive income in addition to potential capital appreciation. Investors are attracted to dividend stocks for their potential to provide a reliable income stream and potentially outperform non-dividend paying stocks over the long term. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $83.11. 16,405,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,427,756. The company has a market capitalization of $210.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 67,227,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,753,719. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.02. 12,916,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,595,490. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $297.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $108.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,925,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,667,896. The stock has a market cap of $477.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.78.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 31,688,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,745,605. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $377.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

NYSE:T traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,066,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,336,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

