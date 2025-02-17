Promising Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – February 16th

Walmart, CRH, and Affirm are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are companies that primarily focus on goods, services, or products related to outdoor activities and lifestyle. These companies may include manufacturers of outdoor gear, retailers specializing in outdoor equipment, or providers of outdoor recreational services. Outdoor stocks are often influenced by seasonal trends and weather conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.04. 14,096,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,720,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,659. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of AFRM traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,253,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. Affirm has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $80.72.

