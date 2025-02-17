Promising Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 16th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, and Apple are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to shares of companies within the technology sector that primarily focus on the development, manufacturing, and selling of technology-related products and services. These stocks are often associated with fast-paced innovation, high growth potential, and volatility due to the nature of the industry. Investors interested in technology stocks typically seek opportunities in areas such as software, hardware, telecommunications, internet services, and other technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.56 on Friday, hitting $138.85. 194,776,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,045,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.26. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $8.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $736.67. 16,880,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,161,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $638.73 and its 200-day moving average is $583.52.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $244.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,828,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,424,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.70 and a 200-day moving average of $231.68. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

