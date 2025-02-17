Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,434 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Prudential Financial worth $78,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU opened at $111.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.82. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $104.44 and a one year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

