PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stake Lifted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 300.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 9.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in PTC by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,356. This trade represents a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

PTC Stock Up 1.9 %

PTC stock opened at $171.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.44. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.30 and a twelve month high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

